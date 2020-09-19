One person dies in Fayette house fire

A Fayette resident has died from a Thursday house fire.

The indiviual, whose name has not been released, had been life-flighted to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo after being removed by firefighters from the home.

Gorham-Fayette Fire Chief Anthony Bernal reported that the department was dispatched at 10:29 a.m. to a structure fire at 201 S. Cherry St. Fire crews arrived to find a single-story dwelling with fire involvement and with a possible occupant inside the structure.

The scene was cleared at 3:05 p.m. Fire departments from Morenci, Mich., Wauseon, Archbold, Lyons–Royalton, and Alvordton assisted the Gorham-Fayette fire crews.

The fire is still under investigation.