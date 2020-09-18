Polka worship service scheduled Sept. 20

Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon will host a Polka Worship Service on Sunday, Sept. 20, 9:30 a.m., at the Field of Dreams Drive-In, V602, Township Road 6, in Liberty Center.

Mollie B and Ted Lange from the polka band “SqueezeBox,” multiple award winners and inductees of the International Polka Hall of Fame, will join the worship celebration. The full-time musicians have over 100 videos at YouTube.com/MollieB and a live show each Tuesday at 8 p.m. on YouTube and Mollie B’s Facebook page.

The duo released a polka video aired on ABC-TV, and host a radio show on SiriusXM, Channel 147 each Sunday from 11 a.m-1 p.m. and 8 p.m. at kneiradio.com. Mollie B hosts Mollie B Polka Party on RFDTV, and the duo will release a recording of standards and polkas with religious lyrics.

The service is open to everyone; Pastor Marlow will share a sermon. Arrive early for a parking spot, and lawn chairs are suggested.

For more information, contact Aimee at Trinity Lutheran Church, 419-335-5651.