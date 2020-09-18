Waterville man seriously hurt in Swanton area crash

Two people were injured Friday morning in a crash near Swanton.

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash which occurred at the intersection of County Road J and County Road 3 in Fulton Township on Friday at approximately 7:40 a.m.

A 2006 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by Samuel J. Phillips, 25, of Liberty Center, was northbound on County Road 3 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection of County Road J. Phillips’ vehicle was struck by a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Scott L. Morris, 31, of Waterville.

Phillips sustained serious injuries and had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was taken by ground ambulance to Toledo Hospital.

Morris sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash at the time of reporting. Safety belt usage is unknown by both drivers.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Ohio Investigative Unit, Fulton County EMS and Swanton Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.