City Council introduces pond legislation

Wauseon City Council on Monday began the process of enacting rules for a popular city pond.

Members passed the first reading of an ordinance amending Section 957 of the city’s codified ordinances pertaining to the pond at Rotary Park. The proposed law will include only “catch and release” fishing, prohibit swimming, scuba diving, and wading in the pond, and drinking from the pond or drawing water from it in bulk.

During a Tree Commission member Patrick Griggs reported that during a meeting held Sept. 9 he asked the city for a Tree City USA banquet budget of between $6,250-8,000. The city will host the event April 21 next year at Oasis Christian Fellowship in Wauseon.

Member Rick Frey reported that seedlings were planted in the north and south woods of Indian Hills Trail.

Frey also said an Oklahoma Elm tree presently located at the city’s municipal building on Clinton Street will be transplanted at Wauseon Middle School in October. A plaque honoring longtime Tree Commission member Jim Spiess, who recently stepped down from his position, will be placed at the new site.

In department reports:

• Police Chief Kevin Chittenden thanked the Delta Eagles post for hosting the Backing the Blue barbecue fundraiser held last weekend at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. All proceeds will be divided evenly among the county’s police departments for operational expenses.

Chittenden also thanked the community Monday for its support, saying, “It’s nice to know there’s still quite a few people backing us.”

• Public Service Director Keith Torbet said the department applied last week for a $412,500 Ohio Public Works Commission grant to rebuild South Brunell Street, tentatively beginning in 2022. The $1.2 million project will install new curbs, gutters, sidewalks, roadway, and sewers.

Torbet said the city is proceeding with Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks downtown. The $100,000 project is currently being considered by the state because it could involve a combination of city funds and a revolving loan fund,

“We’re hoping by the end of the month to start moving forward with the bidding (process),” Torbet said Monday.

He also reported that the city pool has been winterized and was subjected to minor repairs to a slide, the bathhouse, and the pool area.

He said citywide fall clean-up is scheduled for Sept. 28-Oct. 3. City residents can drop off unwanted items at the Public Works building at 430 Cole St. by entering off of Linfoot Street between NAPA Auto Parts and Brett’s Towing and Repair.

Hours will be Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon. Torbet said a list of prohibited drop-off items is on the city website.

The council also approved the first reading of an ordinance “providing up to a one and one-half percent credit to a resident of Wauseon who is subject to municipal tax in another taxing municipality on income also subject to tax by the City of Wauseon.”

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.