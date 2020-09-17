WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 2
8:34 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, juveniles.
11:32 a.m., 735 S. Shoop Ave., West Ohio Family Physicians, hit-skip accident.
12:35 p.m., 606 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Department, suspicious person.
2:35 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #403, 911 hang-up.
3 p.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, juveniles.
4:36 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #101, check on welfare.
7:45 p.m., 437 Marshall St., harassment.
11:13 p.m., 151 S. Fulton St., Party Mart, suspicious vehicle.
Thursday, Sept. 3
7:11 a.m., 400 Enterprise Ave., Oasis Christian Fellowship, suspicious vehicle.
7:48 a.m., 324 Madison St., 911 hang-up.
12:03 p.m., 1496 N. Shoop Ave., Rite-Aid, disorderly conduct.
1:49 p.m., 206 E. Superior St., animal call.
2:24 p.m., 1467 N. Shoop Ave., Volkman Kitchen and Bath, abandoned vehicle.
7:54 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #94, 911 hang-up.
10:35 p.m., E. Linfoot Street at N. Fulton Street, disabled vehicle.
Friday, Sept. 4
11:55 a.m., E. Airport Highway at N. Shoop Avenue, disabled vehicle.
1:39 p.m., 600 block Ottokee Street, animal call.
3:38 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of unauthorized use of property.
4:53 p.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, unruly juvenile.
8:46 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
Saturday Sept. 5
12:52 a.m., 1497 N. Shoop Ave., Circle K, suspicious activity.
3:22 a.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, investigate complaint.
7:47 a.m., 461 E. Elm St., larceny.
8:33 a.m., 439 E. Oak St., larceny.
10:04 a.m., 770 S. Shoop Ave., larceny.
11:25 a.m., 515 Parkview St., State Bank, escort.
11:46 a.m., W. Oak Street, investigate complaint.
2:07 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, investigate complaint.
2:42 p.m., 236 S. Shoop Ave., animal call.
3:32 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, disturbance.
10:06 p.m., 1180 N. Shoop Ave., KFC, larceny.
10:27 p.m., 854 Highland Drive, unruly juvenile.
Sunday, Sept. 6
12:13 a.m., 225 Sycamore St., investigate complaint.
9:46 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of lost item.
1:24 p.m., 407 N. Fulton St., check on welfare.
3:52 p.m., Superior Street at Burr Road, lost item.
4:16 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, animal call.
4:21 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #25, suspicious activity.
5:31 p.m., 243 Jefferson St., animal call.
5:39 p.m., 437 Marshall St., harassment.
9:33 p.m., 234 Sycamore St., suspicious activity.
10:04 p.m., 415 Cherry St., domestic violence.
Monday, Sept. 7
1:44 p.m., 1088 Barney Oldfield Drive, domestic violence.
2:07 p.m., 475 Airport Hwy., Burger King, accident with property damage.
3:18 p.m., 701 Burr Road #21, accidental overdose.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
8:46 a.m.504 W. Leggett St., dog bite.
4:30 p.m., 416 Indian Road, juveniles.
4:37 p.m., 1373 N. Shoop Ave., Super Wash, hit-skip accident.
4:59 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #506, mental issue.
7:43 p.m., 305 Royal Bounty Lane, animal call.
8:59 p.m., 277 Enterprise Ave., suspicious activity.