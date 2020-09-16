Fulton County case count eclipses 200

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• COVID-19 cases in Fulton County on Tuesday were up to 216, according to the Fulton County Health Department. This week, there were four new cases reported Monday and one on Tuesday.

There have been a total of 19 people hospitalized in the county. There has been one death in the county due to COVID-19.

Among the cases through Tuesday there were 118 females and 98 males.

Lucas County had 6,945 cases and 355 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 260 cases and nine deaths, Williams County 182 cases and three deaths, and Henry County 282 cases and 10 deaths.

There have been 139,485 cases overall in Ohio. Statewide, there had been 14,481 hospitalizations and 3,111 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

The age range of cases in Ohio is less than one year to 109 years old. The median age is 41.

There are 4,207 confirmed deaths statewide, with 299 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• From Aug. 31 to Sept. 13, Fulton County had 42.7 cases per 100,000 people. That is in the bottom half for all counties statewide.

Putnam County had the highest rate at 280.6 per 100,000 while Henry County was fifth with 192.5.

• Governor DeWine Mike and Director Ursel McElroy of the Ohio Department of Aging on Tuesday provided an update on testing in nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, adult day centers, and adult day cares. McElroy explained that frequent testing in congregate settings is important to control the spread of the virus.

She also mentioned that adult day care and senior centers will allowed to open on Sept. 21. The facilities will test staff every other week and participants if they present symptoms.

Outdoor visitation started at Ohio nursing homes on July 20. If visitors have questions about protocols or concerns about a facility in their area, they can contact the Ohio Department of Aging. The Department of Aging is working on a dashboard to increase transparency about the status of visitation at facilities across the state.

• DeWine also announced that 20 women and men, representing four branches of the military will be inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame at a virtual ceremony on Nov. 5. These Ohioans, from 16 counties, have continued to serve the United States as well as Ohio, as business owners, community volunteers, scientists, advocates, engineers, and more.

The virtual ceremony can be viewed at OhioVets.gov.

