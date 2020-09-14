Delta man had machine gun

A rural Delta man taken into custody Sept. 11 after an FBI raid on his home will appear in court Monday on charges of possessing an unregistered machine gun.

According to the Cleveland Division of the FBI-Toledo Resident Agency and the U.S. Attorneys Office, Ronald E. Grab, 73, of County Road 5, is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. courtroom arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge James Knepp II. He is charged with possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Vicki Anderson, a spokesperson at the FBI office said agents armed with a warrant entered Grab’s home on Sept. 11 at about 8 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident after their search revealed the weapon, and was placed in the Lucas County Jail on a federal hold.

Anderson said further details are not being divulged.

