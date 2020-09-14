Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County remains at Level 1 in the Ohio Public Health Advisory update on Thursday.

The county met just one of the seven indicators. The indicator met was the proportion of cases not in congregate settings.

Lucas County dropped to Orange Alert Level 2 with the Thursday update. The county met just two of the seven indicators.

Lucas County had 84.51 cases per 100,000 people from Aug. 17 to Sept. 6.

Fulton County had 47.48 cases per 100,000 people during that time frame.

Henry and Williams counties were also Level 1, while Defiance and Wood were Level 2.

• COVID-19 cases in Fulton County increased from 196 on Sept. 4 to 211 on Friday, according to the Fulton County Health Department.

There were two new hospitalizations, bringing the total to 19.

Among the cases through Friday, there were 115 females and 96 males.

Lucas County has had 6,775 cases and 349 deaths, as of Saturday.

There were 137,405 cases overall in Ohio, with 130,196 confirmed and 7,209 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 14,314 hospitalizations and 3,088 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 4,122 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 293 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• With flu season approaching, Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday reminded Ohioans of the importance of getting a flu shot this year. The governor, along with First Lady Fran DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted, all received their flu shots Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone six months of age and older receive an annual flu shot, with rare exception.The recommendation includes flu shots for pregnant women, whose vaccinations can protect their babies after birth.

“While the flu can be deadly on its own, we also are concerned that Ohioans who get both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time could become severely, if not fatally, ill,” said DeWine. “ Our youngest and oldest Ohioans, those who are pregnant, those in long-term care facilities, and those with chronic health conditions may be especially susceptible to severe illness or complications from the flu.”

Those who are elderly and need help getting to their physician’s office can contact their local Area Agency on Aging at 866-243-5678 to access transportation resources and other services.

Anyone without a primary healthcare provider can visit vaccinefinder.org to find nearby pharmacies and other healthcare locations offering the flu vaccine.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/09/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-3.jpg

Lucas drops to Level 2