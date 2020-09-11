Snapshots from the 2020 Fulton County Jr. Fair

Phil Kohler of Lyons has grill duty for the Pork Producers booth at the Jr. Fair.

Cory Savage of the Pike XL 4-H Club brushes Waylon, a four-month-old Red Angus Cross, before a competition.

Keegan Cordes of Delta takes a break to feast on some french fries.

Dorothy Miller of Napoleon whips up a shake at the Dairy Booth.

Contenders line up for inspection during a competition.

Macie Hartman of Wauseon displays the Reserve Grand Champion trophy she was awared for her Boer goat, Blue Cookie. The tan fellow is named Cowboy.

Seven-month-old Evelyn Cromly tugs on her dad’s beard during his visit to the Jr. Fair.

Topaz, a four-year-old dairy goat, has a snack before competing at the Jr. Fair.

Judge Scott Carroll critiques Erika Zeiter of Sylvania, a member of the Fulton County 4-H Goats and Udder Things Club, before awarding her first place in the Senior Showmanship goats event.