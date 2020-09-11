Posted on by

Snapshots from the 2020 Fulton County Jr. Fair


Phil Kohler of Lyons has grill duty for the Pork Producers booth at the Jr. Fair.

Phil Kohler of Lyons has grill duty for the Pork Producers booth at the Jr. Fair.


David J. Coehrs | AIM Media Midwest

Cory Savage of the Pike XL 4-H Club brushes Waylon, a four-month-old Red Angus Cross, before a competition.


David J. Coehrs | AIM Media Midwest

Keegan Cordes of Delta takes a break to feast on some french fries.


David J. Coehrs | AIM Media Midwest

Dorothy Miller of Napoleon whips up a shake at the Dairy Booth.


David J. Coehrs | AIM Media Midwest

Contenders line up for inspection during a competition.


David J. Coehrs | AIM Media Midwest

Macie Hartman of Wauseon displays the Reserve Grand Champion trophy she was awared for her Boer goat, Blue Cookie. The tan fellow is named Cowboy.


David J. Coehrs | AIM Media Midwest

Seven-month-old Evelyn Cromly tugs on her dad’s beard during his visit to the Jr. Fair.


David J. Coehrs | AIM Media Midwest

Topaz, a four-year-old dairy goat, has a snack before competing at the Jr. Fair.


David J. Coehrs | AIM Media Midwest

Judge Scott Carroll critiques Erika Zeiter of Sylvania, a member of the Fulton County 4-H Goats and Udder Things Club, before awarding her first place in the Senior Showmanship goats event.


David J. Coehrs | AIM Media Midwest

