Delta man in custody after raid on home

A man was taken into custody by FBI agents Friday after they raided a rural Delta home, but the agency is not sharing details.

A spokesperson at the FBI Cleveland office confirmed agents entered the home on County Road 5 on Sept. 11 at about 8 a.m., possibly assisted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s office. The home was searched, and the owner, Ronald Grab, 73, was taken into custody.

“It’s an ongoing investigation. Until then, (information) will be sealed,” the FBI spokesperson said. She would not disclose whether property had been removed from the home.

Grab is currently being held in the Lucas County Jail. Charges filed against him have not been released.

