Fulton County case count eclipses 200

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• COVID-19 cases in Fulton County on Tuesday were up to 203, an increase of 10 from Thursday, Sept. 3, according to the Fulton County Health Department. This week, there were four new cases reported Monday and three on Tuesday.

There was one additional hospitalization, for a total of 18. There has been one death in the county due to COVID-19.

Among the cases through Tuesday there were 112 females and 91 males.

Lucas County had 6,628 cases and 346 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 217 cases and eight deaths, Williams County 168 cases and three deaths, and Henry County 246 cases and eight deaths.

There have been 131,992 cases overall in Ohio. Statewide, there had been 13,967 hospitalizations and 3,042 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

The age range of cases in Ohio is less than one year to 109 years old. The median age is 41.

There are 4,009 confirmed deaths statewide, with 289 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that thousands of Ohio children, who qualify for free or reduced-price meals but are currently learning remotely, will soon receive additional money to purchase nutritious foods through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program made possible by the Federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will issue this second round of benefits later this month to eligible children. Ohio previously issued more than $250 million in P-EBT benefits to more than 850,000 students through the program in the spring.

Parents do not need to apply to receive these benefits. The benefits will be automatically loaded onto existing Ohio Direction cards or a pre-loaded card will be sent in the mail.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

