SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Aug. 27

9:49 a.m., 136 W. Main St., Metamora, suspicious person.

10:21 a.m., 7706 County Road U, Royalton Twp., check on welfare.

11:25 a.m., 9103 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Impound Lot, K-9 Unit.

7:28 p.m., 3293 Circle Drive Suite B, Swancreek Twp., assist public.

8:13 p.m., 6808 County Road FG, Delta, Horseback Haven, domestic violence.

9:57 p.m., 17045 County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., suspicious activity.

Friday, Aug. 28

4:43 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 23, Gorham Twp., animal call.

9:13 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Local Schools, investigate complaint.

10:25 a.m., County Road D at State Highway 109, York Twp., injury accident.

12:57 p.m., 5789 County Road 6-3, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

2:14 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 8-2, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

2:32 p.m., 3469 Circle Drive, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

4:39 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road L, Dover Twp., injury accident.

5:59 p.m., 14182 County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., suspicious activity.

7:11 p.m., 21869 County Road C, German Twp., domestic trouble.

7:13 p.m., 2579 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

7:41 p.m., 12929 County Road 11-2, Pike Twp., unruly juveniles.

8:03 p.m., 18393 State Hwy. 2, Clinton Twp., domestic violence.

Saturday, Aug. 29

2:19 p.m., 10136 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

3:14 a.m., 250 E. Linfoot St. #23, Wauseon, assist other unit.

7:34 a.m., 11200 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., animal call.

7:37 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., road blocked.

7:46 a.m., 2260 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

11:02 a.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #22, Delta, harassment.

1:12 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road C, York Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:26 p.m., 2044 Sherwood Lane, Swancreek

Twp., assault.

4:49 p.m., 1507 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.

5:07 p.m., 7552 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

5:29 p.m., 1850 County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., breaking and entering.

8:28 p.m., 3529 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

8:46 p.m., 105 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Main Stop, suspicious person.

10:11 p.m., County Road J at State Highway 108, Dover Twp., injury accident.

11:02 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, welfare check.

11:47 p.m., 8319 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Days Inn, assist other unit.

Sunday, Aug. 30

6:01 a.m., 12670 County Road 2 at County Road M, Fulton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

7:36 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 22, German Twp., accident with property damage.

7:54 a.m., 13276 County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., harassment.

11:48 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 10, Royalton Twp., injury accident.

1:37 p.m., County Road 1 at County Road F, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

2:09 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 11, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

4:35 p.m., 112 Sawmill Road, Lyons, check on welfare.

6:17 p.m., 3429 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

7:21 p.m., County Road H at State Highway 109, Pike Twp., suspicious person.

7:47 p.m., 12137 County Road 8, Pike Twp., unwanted subject.

8:05 p.m., Henry County Road 7 at Henry County Road V, Washington Twp., assist other unit.

8:32 p.m., Wolflinger at Irwin, K-9 Unit.

11:10 p.m., County Road 23 at County Road H, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

Monday, Aug. 31

6:43 a.m., 12021 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., breaking and entering.

7:19 a.m., 16580 State Hwy. 2, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

8:03 a.m., 16258 County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., larceny.

8:51 a.m., 10935 County Road M, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

9:48 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, unruly juvenile.

9:55 a.m., 2290 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., D&D Wholesale, accident with property damage.

10:58 a.m., County Road J at County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., criminal damaging.

11:34 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 20, German Twp., reckless operation.

11:57 a.m., 5645 County Road K, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

12:43 p.m., 604 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Detwiler Building, assist other unit.

4:52 p.m., 1231 County Road L, Fulton Twp., breaking and entering.

5:01 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

5:38 p.m., 8515 County Road 26-2, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.

5:44 p.m., 5279 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

7:15 p.m., 9370 County Road 16, Dover Twp., animal call.

9:02 p.m., 11225 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., breaking and entering.

9:17 p.m., 111 Willard Court, #B10, Fayette, fight.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

5:57 a.m., 25212 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., Serenity Haven, suspicious vehicle.

10:07 a.m., 12075 County Road 8, Pike Twp., larceny.

8:58 p.m., 13715 State Hwy. 66 #8, Gorham Twp., harassment.

9:03 p.m., 13409 State Hwy. 120, Chesterfield Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:55 p.m., S. Gorham Street at Union Street, Fayette, domestic trouble.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

3:28 a.m., County Road 24 at County Road A, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

4:42 a.m., 2649 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., Holy Trinity Church, check on welfare.

7:24 a.m., 7619 County Road 13, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

9:52 a.m., 1920 County Road U, Amboy Twp., harassment.

11:32 a.m., 7856 State Hwy. 108 #27, Clinton Twp., neighbor trouble.

11:53 a.m., 16876 County Road F, Clinton Twp., suspicious person.

1:31 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, civil matter.

5:31 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 7, Royalton Twp., reckless operation.

5:56 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 11-2, Royalton Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

7:43 p.m., 7955 County Road H, York Twp., littering.

10:08 p.m., 25212 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., Serenity Haven, assist other unit.

11:02 p.m., 1560 County Road 7, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Thursday, Sept. 3

3:48 a.m., U.S. 20 at State Hwy. 109, Royalton Twp., possible operating a vehicle while intoxicated.