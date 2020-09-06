Construction to cause closures on area roads

Construction of the third of three roundabouts planned on U.S. 20A east of Swanton this summer begins Tuesday. Construction is already underway at U.S. 20A intersections with State Route 295 and Whitehouse-Spencer Road.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced that U.S. 20A will close at Weckerly Road and the other two intersections through October.

Whitehouse-Spencer Road will be closed at U.S. 20A through Sept. 15. State Route 295 will close at U.S. 20A Sept. 16 through October.

It was also announced by ODOT that State Route 64, between Jeffers Road and Ostrich Lane in Swanton Township, will be closed for a culvert replacement Monday, Sept. 14 through Friday, Oct. 2.

In the western part of the county, the Village of Archbold announced an upcoming closure. On Wednesday, Sept. 16 Norfolk Southern will begin repairs to the Defiance Street crossing.

Work is scheduled to last for two weeks. The crossing will be completely closed and local detours will be in place.

The Fulton County Engineer’s Office also announced road closures.

County Road 20 between County Road N and U.S. 20 is closed for bridge replacement. The anticipated completion date is Nov. 20.

County Road J will be closed between County Road 10 and State Route 109 for bridge repair through Oct. 30. County Road 11 is closed at the Ohio Turnpike overpass. The closure is expected to last until around mid-October.