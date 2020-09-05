Wauseon teachers agree to adjust down pay increase

The Wauseon Education Association recently overwhelmingly agreed to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Board of Education for this school year.

The agreement will adjust down the negotiated pay increase by more than half, from 1.9% of the base salary to 0.9%. The administrators have all agreed to this adjusted as well, according to a district press release.

The release said that, in total, the reductions will save the district approximately $110,000.

“This effort is yet another yet example of how the Wauseon Education Association continues to support Wauseon Schools and the best interests of our students,” the release read. “This reduction allows the general fund to support essential needs for the district such as classroom supplies, curriculum adoptions, technology upgrades, staffing, and student programming.”