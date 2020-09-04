NSCC board welcomes new member

Ron Ernsberger of Henry County was sworn in Aug. 28 as the newest member of the Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees during the board’s regular session on the Archbold campus.

The brief ceremony was officiated by NSCC Chief Fiscal and Administrative Officer Jennifer Thome. Ernsberger’s term runs from July 31, 2020, to June 9, 2026.

Ernsberger founded Vision Molded Plasticsin Napoleon, and sold the company in 1997. From there, he founded 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics on a greenfield site in Holiday City. The company, recognized as a leader in the plastics industry, currently employs nearly 500 people.

“The people in Williams County and Henry County, when we were starting our businesses from scratch, bent over backwards to help us. I look at (serving on the NSCC Board of Trustees) as a way to give back,” Ernsberger said.

NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson added, “Trustee Ernsberger has a strong manufacturing background which will help keep our programs current.”

In other business, the board learned about NSCC evMotorSports and eSports, their popularity, student participation, and scholarships to be available in those areas.

Anna Thomas, who is leading a team on the NSCC website redesign, gave a presentation. Visit NorthwestState.edu for details.

The board approved:

• The promotions of James Drewes to vice president of Workforce Development and Ashley Pere to director of Grants Development.

• The employment of Sarah Cesserino, administrative assistant of Advising Center and Student Services; Logan Badenhop, maintenance technician; Emily Riegsecker, faculty, Nursing; and Amy Leitch, clinical teaching assistant, Nursing.

• A title change for Sarah Stubblefield to Project Manager – Grants Development.

• Policy updates to the Drug and Alcohol Policy (Prevention Plan) and the Nondiscrimination / Anti-Harassment Policy, and a new Sexual Misconduct Policy.

• A miscellaneous employment contract.

