Increase in Fulton County cases remains slow

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Fulton County on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 186 Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There have been nine new cases in the last week.

There was one additional hospitalizations, for a total of 15. There has been one death in the county due to COVID-19.

Among the cases through Tuesday there were 106 females and 82 males.

Lucas County had 6,475 cases and 343 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 213 cases and seven deaths, Williams County 160 cases and three deaths, and Henry County 216 cases and three deaths.

There have been 124,610 cases overall in Ohio. Statewide, there had been 13,479 hospitalizations and 2,903 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

The age range of cases in Ohio is less than one year to 109 years old. The median age is 42.

There are 3,879 confirmed deaths statewide, with 286 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• In advance of the upcoming Labor Day holiday, Governor Mike DeWine reminded citizens Tuesday to take safety precautions when celebrating with others outside of their households.

“Today, Ohio reported its highest number of new cases since the end of July, which is a stark reminder that this virus has not gone away and it continues to spread in our communities,” DeWine said Tuesday. “As you consider gathering with family and friends this weekend, please remember that COVID-19 still represents a significant risk to the lives and livelihoods of citizens in Ohio.”

Governor DeWine encouraged citizens to continue regular hand-washing, social distancing, and disinfecting. The mask mandate in Ohio remains in effect for all 88 counties.

In the weeks following the Fourth of July, Ohio began to see a significant increase in cases caused, in part, by holiday gatherings, he said.

• DeWine also said they are still working on a order related to reporting COVID-19 in Ohio schools. It is expected to be issued this week.

He said the goals of the order are to ensure that parents are notified if their kids have been in contact with someone COVID-19 positive, that they are notified if someone in their child’s building is COVID-19 positive and ensure the public is aware of cases in their district.

• The committee behind the weekly Wauseon Community Meals has determined the event will remain suspended until it can be held under its traditional conditions.

