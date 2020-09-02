Ohio House candidate plans online town halls

Ohio House candidate Nancy Larson is offering a series of interactive online town hall meetings at which citizens can learn about her positions and ask questions. Larson, of Sylvania, is running for the District 47 House seat.

“I want to meet and hear concerns from as many of you as possible. The safest way to do that right now is online,” said Larson, a retired social worker. The endorsed Democrat, Ms. Larson said she’s aiming for broad appeal, including to moderate Republicans and Independents.

Four town hall meetings are scheduled for 7 – 8 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 6 and 20, and Oct. 4 and 18. To register, go to Nancyfor.us and send a message with the date you’d like to attend. You’ll receive a confirmation, and on the day of the town hall, you’ll receive a Zoom hyperlink; clicking on it will get you into the meeting.