Swanton Council hears project updates

Committee meetings and reports dominated the Aug. 24 Swanton Village Council meeting.

In her report to Council, Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle said that a storage unit facility project appears to be moving forward despite Planning Commission denial of two variance requests. At its August meeting, the Planning Commission denied requests to have gravel drives and narrower drives than permitted.

“Though the applicant indicated (during the Planning Commission meeting) that he would not pursue it, he submitted a zoning approval application to move forward as approved,” said Hoelzle. A parcel split application and other required documentation for the storage facility have been submitted to the village, she added.

The proposed U-Lock Storage facility would be on Airport Highway, just east of Super Wash. The nearest current location is in Delta, just off U.S. 20A.

Hoelzle also gave updates on current and upcoming projects. All major work is complete on the Project 10 sewer separation in the area of Brookside Drive. Preliminary work has begun on Project 8 and 9 sewer separation. That will be in the area of Mettabrook Drive, West Garfield, Allen Drive, West Street, and Browning Road.

Work has begun on the business alley project, and will then move to the Dodge alley.

At Memorial Park, the tennis courts have been repaired and relined to also include pickleball. The landscaping bed at the main parking lot entrance has been removed as a precursor to resealing the parking lot.

“That landscaping bed had been a point of conversation for over a year now as in what side is it to enter what side it is to exit,” said Hoelzle.

The R.L. Harding Fields sign has been temporarily relocated to a nearby scoreboard.

The administrator also reported that new water meter installation has gone more smoothly than expected so far. She said that the new meters will have more functionality and allow for better communication with the community. The large majority of new meters have not yet been billed on, she added.

The restriping of downtown from Church Street to the railroad tracks is also planned. The project was originally slated for spring but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will entail restriping parking spots to 10-foot wide and updating signage for compliance, and will include 37 total spaces.

At the start of the meeting, Mayor Neil Toeppe read a proclamation naming September Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in the village.

The Committee of the Whole discussed items including tree commission changes. Councilman Craig Rose said the tree commission item will be pushed to another meeting due to the amount of information to go over.

Options for village-owned property on S. Main Street between Sanderson and W. St. Clair streets was discussed by the Public Service Committee. A small park is possible for the site, according to Councilman David Pilliod.

A poll has been put on Facebook to gather input from area residents.

Parking on the newly curbed portion of Brookside Drive was among the items discussed by the Public Safety Committee. An ordinance with the new parking regulations will be presented at the Sept. 14 Council meeting.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/09/web1_Swanton-Logo.jpg

Memorial Park, sewer separations discussed