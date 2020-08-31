DeWine announces COVID order for schools

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the Ohio Department of Health will be issuing an order that requires K-12 schools to establish a mechanism for parents and guardians to report confirmed cases of COVID-19 among their children.

The order will say schools should notify parents or guardians in writing about each case and include as much information as possible without disclosing protected health information. Schools should also make non-identifying information about positive COVID-19 cases publicly available.

“Prompt reporting will help prevent potential further spread among students and staff,” said DeWine. “Knowing this information can help parents make informed decisions in regard to risks and exposure for their families.”

The forthcoming order will also direct all K-12 schools to report confirmed cases to their local health department, which will then report new cases and cumulative case data for students and teachers to the Ohio Department of Health. This aggregate data will be published at coronavirus.ohio.gov each Wednesday.

• Fulton County remained at a Level 2 in the Ohio Public Health Advisory update on Thursday, but new cases remain low.

The county met two of the seven indicators. The indicators met were sustained increase in outpatient visits for COVID-19 like illness and the proportion of cases not in congregate settings.

Lucas County remained at Red Alert Level 3 with the Thursday update. The county met three indicators, which would normally mean Level 2, but it stays at Level 3 until it drops below the high incidence threshold of over 100 cases per 100,000 over a two-week period.

Lucas County had 110.42 cases per 100,000 people from Aug. 5 to Aug. 18. The highest was Mercer County, with 259.9.

Fulton County had 26.11 cases per 100,000 people during that timeframe.

Henry, Wood, and Defiance counties were also Level 2, while Williams County was Level 1.

• Fulton County saw a slow increase in cases of COVID-19 in the last week, increasing from 173 on Aug. 23 to 181 Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Fulton County Health Department does not give updated numbers on Saturday or Sunday. Its last update on Friday showed 179 cases, 14 total hospitalizations, and one death. There were no new hospitalizations.

Among the cases through Friday, there were 101 females and 79 males.

Of that Friday total, there are 172 individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate, leaving seven cases monitored by the health department.

Lucas County has had 6,281 cases and 334 deaths, as of Sunday.

The latest information from the county shows 1-82 total cases in the Swanton zip code. Whitehouse and Monclova are also in the 1-79 range.

Waterville has had 83-164 cases, Holland has had between 247-328 total cases, while Maumee has 411-492.

As of Sunday, Wood County has had 1,320 cases and 61 deaths, Defiance County had 209 cases and five deaths, Williams 159 and three deaths, and Henry 210 cases and three deaths.

There were 114,802 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 108,735 confirmed and 6,067 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 12,800 hospitalizations and 2,878 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 3,697 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 281 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• The number of states in Ohio’s travel advisory remained the same with the most recent update.

Those entering Ohio after travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community, and ODH is recommending against travel to those states with high positivity. If someone must travel, ODH is recommending 14 days of self-quarantine after leaving those locations. This advisory is intended for both leisure and business travel, and should be heeded by both Ohioans and out-of-state travelers, according to officials.

The updated list on Aug. 26 includes Idaho, Texas, Mississippi, and South Carolina.

• The Swanton Lions Club announced the 2020 Halloween Hoopla has been canceled.

• DeWine also announced that Ohio is pausing its work to test residents and staff at assisted living facilities through saliva testing instead of nasal swabs due to inconsistent test results. The Ohio Department of Health will investigate the issue through controlled validation testing to determine if the irregularities can be attributed to the test kits themselves, the labs or the specimen collection process.

• The Henry County Health Department announced last week it is investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 in Northcrest Rehab and Nursing Center in Napoleon. At that time, 57 confirmed cases, seven hospitalizations, and one death were associated with the outbreak.

No new hospitalizations in county