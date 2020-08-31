Unemployment rate down in July

Fulton County’s unemployment rate was down in July, but remained relatively high, according to data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The July rate for the county was 7.1%, which is down from 9.2% in June. In July 2019, the unemployment rate in the Fulton County was 4.2%.

In Lucas County, the July rate was 10.6%. That is down from 13.4% in June. The rate last July was 4.9%.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary July 2020 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 4.1% in Holmes County to a high of 12.9% in Cuyahoga County. From June, unemployment rates decreased in all 88 counties.

The comparable, not seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate for Ohio was 9.1% in July.

Five counties had unemployment rates below 6% in July. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Holmes, were Putnam, 5.2%; Mercer, 5.7%; Wyandot, 5.8%; and Union, 5.9%. Five counties had unemployment rates at or above 11% in July. The counties with the highest rates, other than Cuyahoga were: Lorain and Monroe, 11.6%; Trumbull, 11.1%; and Mahoning, 11%.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 8.9% in July 2020, down from a revised 11% in June. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 62,700 over the month, from a revised 5,038,400 in June to 5,101,100 in July 2020.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in July was 503,000, down 133,000 from 636,000 in June. The number of unemployed has increased by 262,000 in the past 12 months from 241,000. The July unemployment rate for Ohio increased from 4.2% in July 2019.

The U.S. unemployment rate for July was 10.2%, down from 11.1% in June, and up from 3.7% in July 2019.