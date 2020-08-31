Boil advisory issued in Delta

The Village of Delta has announced a water boil advisory.

There is a valve repair taking place. The area impacted include Linwood, Maplewood, Van Buren, Fernwood, Harrison, Taylor and McKinley streets.

People around these areas should not drink the water without flushing and boiling it first.

Flush all taps used for drinking and cooking for at least three minutes. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for at least one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Symptoms of waterborne illness are, tiredness, muscle soreness, loss of appetite, fever, stomachache, light colored stool, dark yellow urine, and yellowish skin. If you experience one or more of these symptoms and they persist, contact your doctor. People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly people may be at increased risk.

Delta has no evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. The possibility, however, does exist that the water system is contaminated and is issuing this advisory as a precaution.

The main valve repair may also cause additional disruptions in water quality including discolored water and/or potentially a temporary increase in lead levels in the drinking water. The depressurization zone is considered a possible lead line location, and as a standard practice the USEPA recommends the following actions to reduce possible lead exposure in drinking water:

• If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap until there is a noticeable temperature drop. Then, run water for 30 seconds to 3 minutes before using it for drinking and cooking. This helps flush water that may have contained lead that may have leached from plumbing.

• Use cold water for cooking, drinking, and preparing baby formula. Boiling the water will not reduce lead.

• Clean your faucet aerator regularly.

Once the repair has been made the location will have pressure restored, EPA required total coliform samples will be collected. Once the samples are deemed safe, a notice annoucing the lifting of the advisory will be distributed.

For more information, contact Jammie Flores at 419-822-3190 ext. 151 or jflores@villageofdelta.org.