Sober driving encouraged for holiday weekend

Fulton County Safe Communities and Fulton County law enforcement want to spread the word about impaired driving dangers and to work together to get drunk drivers off the roads and help save lives.

The high-visibility national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, runs through Sept. 7. During this period, local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunk driving.

Drunk driving does affect Fulton County. In 2019, Fulton County recorded a total of five fatal crashes. Of those five fatal crashes, 40% or two crashes, were alcohol-related.

This is why Fulton County Safe Communities and county law enforcement are working together to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death. As drivers head out this Labor Day and every day, they want to remind them, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

“We want to see Labor Day celebrated, but celebrated safely,” said Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller. “We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the streets free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This is a campaign to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it takes lives. Help us protect the community and put an end to this senseless behavior,” he said.

They also want to remind citizens of the many resources available to get them home safely.

“Drunk driving is not acceptable behavior,” said Miller. “It is essential to plan a sober ride home before you ever leave for the party. That’s why, during the Labor Day holiday, we will make zero exceptions for drunk driving. There are just no excuses,” he said.

Fulton County Safe Communities recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

• Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

• If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 1-800-GRAB-DUI.

• Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

For more information regarding Fulton County Safe Communities, contact Rachel Kinsman at 419-337-0915. Follow us on Facebook @FCsafecommunities and Twitter @FC_safecomm for safety tips, information and upcoming events local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunk driving.