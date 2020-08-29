Genealogical Society members prove First Families

Two members of the Fulton County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society successfully proved their ancestors into First Families of Fulton County this year.

Member Jeanne Zellner Luhr, from Louisville, Kentucky was recognized for proving the following:

First Families of Fulton County (lived in Fulton County before Dec. 31 1860): Michael Krieger, Mary Magdalene Dietz Krieger and Simon Krieger.

Centennial Families of Fulton County (lived in Fulton County 100 years prior to the date of application): Daniel Foster and Henrietta Schrieve Foster, Harriet M Kellogg, Emery Krieger and Leah Bell Foster Krieger.

Civil War Families of Fulton County (served in the Civil War and/or lived in Fulton County: Daniel Foster.

Member Nancy Peters Hagerman was recognized for proving the following:

First Families of Fulton County, Ohio: John Baldwin, Lucy Ann Clingerman Baldwin; and William Baldwin.

Centennial Families of Fulton County, Ohio: Raymond Peters and Irene May Churchill Peters, Tressa May Baldwin Churchill and Frank Perry Churchill; Marie Celestine Higley Baldwin.

Each member received a certificate and pin in acknowledgement of their work.