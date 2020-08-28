Wauseon man dies in Ohio Turnpike crash

A Wauseon man died Friday morning in a crash on the Ohio Turnpike. The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Swanton Post is investigating the crash that occurred in Springfield Township, around 9:42 a.m.

Richard Reucher III, 35, sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

According to the Highway Patrol, westbound traffic was slowing for a prior crash that occurred on the Turnpike at because a dump truck loaded with gravel overturned. A 2021 UPS Freightliner semi tractor-trailer hauling general freight had come to a stop in the left lane when it was struck in the rear by a 2015 Hyundai Sonata sedan, driven by Reucher. The Sonata rotated and traveled off the right side of the roadway and came to rest in the ditch.

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer, Kenneth Gross, 61, of West Chicago, Ill. was uninjured. The passenger, who was in the sleeper section of the cab, Steven Little, 44, of Glen Ellyn, Ill. was also uninjured.

The westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike were closed for approximately 3 hours.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Springfield Township Fire Department, Ohio Turnpike Maintenance Department and Abco Towing of Toledo. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation.