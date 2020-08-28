Four County Board of Ed approves remote learning plan

The Four County Career Center Board of Education approved a remote learning plan and the board policy on the use of face coverings at its meeting Aug. 20.

As part of the Treasurer’s Report, the Board accepted and/or approved the following items:

• July Board Meeting Minutes.

• Financial statements and investments for the month of July as presented.

• Appropriation modifications.

As part of the Superintendent’s Report, the board also accepted and/or approved the following items:

• The employment of Adult Education instructors as presented.

• Substitute lists.

• Lab/lab instructors as presented.

• Jim Buchholz as District Mentor Coordinator.

• Mentors as presented.

• The Ag Ed 5th Quarter Grant Program instructors as presented.

• Instructors for Indpendent Study for the 2020-21 school year.

• Club advisors as presented.

• Matthew Scarberry’s attendance at Summer Workshop for Route B Instructors.

• The employment of Brandy Breen as a Part Time Assistant Cook.

• A monetary donation of $1,000 from the Henry County Fire Training Commission to go toward Henry County Emergency Response Plan booklets.

• A monetary donation of $750 from the Kiwanis Club of Bryan.

• Acknowledged receipt of notice of application, waived the notice period, and approved a school donation agreement with Hillandale Farms Ohio, LLC.

The board nominated Brian Baker as a delegate and Cindra Keeler as an alternate to the virtual business meeting at the 2020 OSBA Capital Conference.

The next scheduled meeting involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education will be the regular September Board of Education Meeting at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 17. A Records Commission meeting will be held at 6:15 p.m., prior to the board meeting.