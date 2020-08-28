Lions Club’s flag days off to solid start

Wauseon Lions Club annual Stars and Stripes Days program has gotten off to a great start with 17 Wauseon citizens ordering flags. Stars and Stripes Days enables homes in Wauseon to show their patriotic support of our country by displaying the American Flag on designated days.

The Wauseon Lions Club members will place a United States Flag in front of your home or business on 5 significant days annually. Those days are Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day and Labor Day. Volunteers will place a stand in the ground so the flag can be placed.

For $30 dollars per year, the home or business owner will have a flag placed on their property for a three day period surrounding each of the 5 designated flag days. These flags are displayed on a 10 foot pole. Removal will be the day following the designated flag day, weather permitting.

Lions Club members believe the appearance of the Stars and Stripes Days in the community creates national awareness and pride. They say that even if you already fly the flag on these holidays, you will want to be included in this public display.

Proceeds from this event will be placed in the club’s community fund and will be used to provide assistance where needed. If you would like to subscribe to this service contact Lion Charlotte or Lion Todd @Charm1374@gmail.com. Area residents are also invited to like the club on Facebook and check out their web page at Wauseonlionsclub.com.