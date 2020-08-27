Wauseon FFA holds virtual/drive-up banquet

The 90th Annual Wauseon FFA Banquet was held virtually and through a drive-up event held May 28.

Scheduled for April 16, the traditional banquet was canceled due to COVID-19. The virtual event was held on the Wauseon FFA chapter’s social media outlets during the week of May 11 to recognize separate groups of students for their hard work each day. The virtual event provided the opportunity for all of the students to see and share their recognition with their family and friends.

On Thursday, May 28, the Wauseon FFA advisors, with the help of several Wauseon FFA Alumni volunteers, served a take-out meal and passed out all plaques, prizes, and scholarships to students.

Honorary Chapter Degree recipients included Matt Huthinson, Wauseon High School athletic director, and Saul Triana and Marco’s Pizza, Wauseon.

Students in the Agribusiness Internship program who worked 450 hours during senior year were: Jarrett Bischoff, Jameson Gray, Spencer Martinez, and Brandon Martinez; Antique Beams and Boards; Mckayla Clymer, Cody Figy, and Trent Sauber, ACE Hardware, Wauseon; Gavyn Dunn, Blue Ribbon Diner, Wauseon; Zevin Gleckler, Kalmbach; Shawn Hanson, Dairy Queen, Wauseon; Wyatt Lane, Fulton County Processing; Martinez Landscaping: Brandon Martinez, Martinez Landscaping; Trey Schroeder, Nx2 Farms; Trey Schroeder, Krieger and Hendrick’s Dairy Farm; Nicole Schuette, Taco Bell, Wauseon; Darion Wade, Rock Solid Landscape; Jeremiah Wiebeck, mechanic; Jarrett Bischoff, Freedom Farms; Chase Soltis, Chief Supermarket, Wauseon; Juli Spadafore, Arby’s, Wauseon; Logan Tester, Wauseon Machine; Spencer Martinez and Darion Wade, Walmart, Wauseon; Jared Richer, City of Wauseon; and Isaac Rufenacht, Tiny’s Dairy Barn, Wauseon.

Seventh grade students who earned a Discovery Degree plaque and pin through FFA and Agriculture Education courses were Rihana Ayala, Cadence Bauer, Gracie Eberly, Avery Fruchey, Haylie Garner, Clark Glackler, Mitchell Hartman II, Elijah Heller, Emily Lee, Brayton Miller, Kendyl Moore, Gabriella Pfund, Jade Randolph, Seth Richer, Owen Rupp, Mykale Schneider, Alexandria Schultz, Madison Strain, Johanna Tester, Kallie Waxler, Logan Williams, Kynnedy Agar, Savannah Davis, Alyssa DiSanti, Madisyn Flix, Christopher Flores-Lopez, Bella Frank, Michael Hartman, Dawson Haury, AidenKing, Izabella Knapp, Ava Kovar, Zavian LaFountain, Brandy Lantz, Shakiye Morgan, Kohen Nafziger, Jaylee Perez, Mckenzie Stasa, Nathaniel Stinner, Nicholas Stinner, Ian Westmeyer, and Bradic Windish.

Eighth grade students who took the Agriculture Education Class, spoke the FFA Creed and learned more about the national FFA organization, and were awarded the Greenhand Degree pin and certificate were Miguel Alvarez, Derek Andrews, Marisol Armas, Cooper Balser, Jollie Barns, Kacy Burt, Nicholas Cheezan, Kameron Dietrich, Kaylin Ehram, Gavin Gerig, Aiden Goings, Aariyah Hallett, Emme Henricks, Chevelle Johnson, Autsin Kovar, Ashlyn Ledyard, Madisyn Ledyard, Ian Martin, Elijah McLeod, Carter O’Neill, Noah Oldham, Trey Parsons, Reece Pauley, Adison Reckner, Emma Stutesman, Santos Suarez, Levi Tester, Mason Thomas, Landen Trourot, Braxton Wittenmyer, Kassidy Zientek, Magdalene Andrews, Emily Bailey, Dominic Barajas, Carson Burger, Alex Campos-Jimenez, Kasmyn Carroll, Kaden Clymer,Jennifer Flores, Brian Groves Ella Hageman, Brianna Hays, Colton Hite, Emily Holcomb, Jared Lange, Lola Lavinder, Elijah Litchfiend, Jaley Lowe, Zavier Martinez, Lauren McJilton, Jackie Merritt, Alivia Moser, Bailey Nagel, Logan Patterson, Kasalyn Powers, Zachary Puehler, Mariana Rodriguez, Tyson Rodriguez, Bradlee Rose, Zorah Siefker, Jaythen Smitley, Jazlynn Suarez, Benicio Torres, and Gavin Van Deilen.

Star Middle School Student recipients were eighth grader Kassidy Zientek and seventh grader Kohen Nofziger.

Top fruit sale sellers, who helped raise a total of $19,142, were Zeph Siefker, Lucas Wheeler, and Ian Arps, high school; and Ashlyn Ledyard, Braylon Miller, and Chevelle Johnson, middle school.

FFA members recognized for classroom success and awarded a pin and certificate were Chance Buehrer, Isaac Wilson, Eleanor Oyer, Troy Whitmer, Kassidy Zientek, Brianna Hays, Alexandria Schultz, Kynnedy Agar, Madison Rufenacht, Zeph Siefker, Jaden Banister, Logan Richer, Chase Soltis, Isaac Rufenacht, and Audrey Leininger.

Proficiency Award winners included: Zeph Siefker, Ben Gype, and Isaiah Holsinger, research; Madison Strauss, Kaylyn Demoulin, Tatum Barnes, community improvement; Isaac Wilson and Hayley Orzechowski, entrepreneurship; and Trey Schroeder, Trent Sauber, and Nicole Schuette, placement. All were awarded a plaque and $10 from the Wauseon FFA Alumni.

Freshmen Greenhand Degree recipients were Lydia Buckbee, Logan Carroll, Harlin Gault, Tyler Funk, Ben Gype, Keaton Hartsock, Katelyn Hays, Landon Hines, Isaiah Holsinger, Gavin Karcsak, Michael Kretz, Lyric Gleckler, Caleb Grisier, Gabe Jaso, Jack Leatherman, Carter McClain, Lyndsey Pence, Lukas Rotroff, Zeph Siefker, Isaac Smith, Carter Uribes, Jaxon Fiser, Mitchell Neuenschwander, Larry Moreno, Bryse Neuenshwander, Aiden Pena, Sehera Roberts, Dane Rose, Maddison Rufenacht, Jace Short, Emerson Brellehan, Mason Couts, and Mercedez Emmons.

Freshman Star Greenhand Award winners were Zeph Siefker, Ben Gype, and Katelyn Hays. Each was awarded a plaque and $25 from Farmers and Merchants State Bank.

FFA contest winners included: Trey Schroeder, Jameson Gray, McKayla Clymer, Evan Banister, Jane Richer and Madison Strauss, District Dairy Cattle; County Job Interview; freshman Zeph Siefker, sophomore Lyssa Stricklen, and junior Isaac Rufenacht, county job interview; Zeph Siefker, Lyric Gleckler, Madison Rufenacht, Tyler Funk, Mitchell Neuenschwander, Sehera Roberts, Michael Kretz, Ben Gype, and Aidan Pena, State Greenhand Quiz; Jane Richer, Madison Strauss, Logan Richer, Evan Banister, and Trey Schroeder, district general livestock; Zeph Siefker, Andrew Perez, Aliina Lange, Christian Powers, Lyssa Stricklen, and Ben Allan, district dairy products; Jane Richer, Daniel Hite, Jasmine Love, and Lyssa Stricklen, district food science; Caylee Adkins, Eliana Barajas, Ashtyn Stiriz, Hayley Orzechowski, Grace Leininger, Jayden Walther, and Audrey Leininger, district animal management; County Public Speaking; FFA Creed: Lyric Gleckler and Lyndsey Pence, county public speaking, FFA Creed, Zeph Siefker, extemporaneous; Luke Borsos, Jackson Bauer, Darion Wade, Chase Santiago, Chance Bueherer, Ben Allen, Lyssa Stricklen, and Tyler Funk, county trap shoot contest; Jackson Bauer, Isaac Wilson, Audrey Leininger, and Ian Arps, state urban soils; Braxton Goings, McKayla Clymer, Daniel Hite, and Jack Leatherman, state agricultural soils; Kadence Carroll, district equine; Isaac Wilson, Jackson Bauer, Braxton Goings, Audrey Leininger, Amber Rufenacht, Lyssa Stricklen, and Zeph Siefker, district parliamentary procedure; District Meats Evaluation; Kaylyn Demoulin and Amber Rufenacht, district meats evaluation; and Isaac Wilson, Katelyn Hays, Hayley Orzechowski, and Audrey Leininger, district poultry evaluation.

Chapter Degree winners, who have been in FFA for two years and have either made $150 or put 50 hours into their SAE, include Kaylyn Demoulin, Amber Rufenacht, Kadence Carroll, Braxton Goings, Daniel Hite, Gabe Jiminez, and Madison Strauss.

Star Chapter winners are Braxton Goings, Amber Rufenacht, and Jane Richer, who each received a plaque and $25.

Chapter members awarded Outstanding Juniors and Seniors included: Juniors – Evan Banister, Audrey Leininger, and Hayley Orzechowsk; Seniors – Troy Whitmer, McKayla Clymer, and Trey Schroeder. All received $25 and a plaque.

The 110% Award was presented to Ben Allen, who received a chapter plaque and $25 from the Farmers and Merchants State Bank.

The following seniors have completed four years of FFA and were awarded blue and gold FFA cords to wear for the graduation ceremony and given $100 from the Wauseon FFA chapter: Jarrett Bischoff, McKayla Clymer, Zevin Gleckler, Jared Richer, Isaac Rufenacht, Trent Sauber, Trey Schroeder, Nicole Schuette, and Troy Whitmer.

Scholarship winners included: Nicole Schuette, Women in Ag Scholarship, $250; Wauseon FFA Scholarship: Jared Richer and Chase Soltis, Wauseon FFA Scholarship, $250; McKayla Clymer, James A. Spiess American Farmer Scholarship, $500, and Wauseon FFA Four-Year Scholarship, $1,000.

The chapter said goodbye to President Trey Schroeder and Vice President McKayla Clymer. Officers returning for another term are: Hayley Orzechowski, president; Jack Bauer, vice president; Audrey Leininger, reporter; Isaac Wilson, sentinel; and Luke Wheeler, student advisor. Also elected were Amber Rufenacht as secretary and Braxton Goings as treasurer.

Area businesses thanked for their support were Wauseon ACE Hardware, Arps Dairy, Inc., Brookview Meats and BBQ, Chief’s Supermarket, Fulton County Beef Producers, Fulton County Dairy Association, Fulton County Humane Society, Fulton County Pork Producers, Fulton County Sportsman’s Club, Fulton County SWCD, Hit Trophy, J & B Feed, Kenn-Feld Group, Marco’s Pizza, National FFA Organization, Northwest Vet Clinic, Ohio FFA Association, OSU Extension Office, Pettisville Meats, City of Wauseon, Wauseon FFA Alumni, Wauseon High School, Wauseon High School cafeteria staff, Wauseon Transportation Department, Wauseon Middle School, and Wauseon Primary School.

– Audrey Leininger, Reporter