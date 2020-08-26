Fayette Opera House 2020 concerts canceled

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The Fayette Opera House will not be holding any concerts through the end of the year.

The Fayette Fine Arts Council voted unanimously to postpone any concerts scheduled from Sept. 26 through Dec. 31. They will revisit the remainder of the 2021 season at a Board meeting in December.

A recent state order indicates that maximum attendance would have to be only 29.

• One new COVID-19 case was reported in Fulton County on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 177 Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There have been 12 new cases in the last week.

There have been no additional hospitalizations, with the total remaining at 14. There has been one death in the county due to COVID-19.

Among the cases through Tuesday there were 100 females and 78 males.

The latest number of individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate is 165, according to the health department, which updates that number every Friday.

Lucas County had 6,149 cases and 339 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 192 cases and five deaths, Williams County 152 cases and three deaths, and Henry County 174 cases and two deaths.

There have been 116,495 cases overall in Ohio, with 110,343 confirmed and 6,152 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 12,956 hospitalizations and 2,903 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

The age range of cases in Ohio is less than one year to 109 years old. The median age is 42.

There are 3,716 confirmed deaths statewide, with 280 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Governor Mike DeWine discussed Tuesday the recently-issued order that provides requirements for sports.

The order limits the maximum number of spectators gathered at an outdoor sports venue to the lesser of 1,500 individuals or 15 percent of fixed, seated capacity. The maximum for indoor sports venues is the lesser of 300 individuals or 15 percent of fixed, seated capacity.

“The main purpose of permitting spectators at school sports events is for officials and loved ones of players, coaches, team staff members, other event participants to attend,” said DeWine. “Ideally, the spectator limit would enable at least two, and perhaps up to four, family members to attend a sports event, provided that the venue is large enough to allow at least six feet of social distancing between groups.”

If a venue has more room to permit additional socially-distanced spectator capacity, a variance provision in the order allows schools to request a higher spectator limit by submitting a plan in writing to their local health department and the Ohio Department of Health. The variance plan must include a justification for increased capacity and an explanation of how social distancing will be maintained between family groups.

It is the responsibility of the school/venue to monitor and enforce the social distancing requirement, prohibition on congregating among spectators, and the other provisions outlined in the sports order. Evaluating a sports venue’s variance plan may require conversations with school/venue officials and a site visit. The Ohio Department of Health will rely upon local health departments to conduct the first assessment of the variance plan.

Variances will not be granted to expand the number of fans beyond family members of both teams and others who may perform during the event.

• Delta Public Library will be back to regular business hours on Aug. 31.

Starting that day, the library will be open Monday through Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-8.jpg