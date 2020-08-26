Fulcare among topics at NAMI meeting

A change in management at Fulcare Behavioral Health at the Fulton County Health Center and suggestions on how to communicate helpful information about a loved one’s mental illness with his or her treatment team are the focus of NAMI Four County’s September meeting.

The meeting, which is open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1 at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold.

Aaron Harmon, director of Fulcare Behavioral Health in Wauseon, will explain mental health services that they offer as well as provide advice on how family members and friends can share helpful information about a loved one’s mental health and changes that they have noticed with their loved one’s therapists, doctors and others on the treatment team even though team members cannot talk with them because of patient confidentiality regulations.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a limited number of persons can attend the meeting in-person; however, it will be available on Zoom for those who would like to watch, listen and participate from home on their computer, tablet or telephone.

Those who would like to attend in-person must call Lou Levy at 419-393-2515 by Aug. 31 to reserve a space as social distancing and face coverings will be required.

Information on how to link to the Zoom broadcast of the meeting will be posted on NAMI’s website (www.namifourcounty.org) by Aug. 30. For those who do not have a computer or way of linking to the meeting with video, a telephone number with meeting ID and password will be provided on the website.

NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Its mission is to provide free family and community education programs and offer free peer led support for family and friends of loved ones who have a mental illness as well as peer led support groups for persons with a mental illness.

NAMI Four County also provides free mental health education programs, works to improve public awareness and understanding of mental illness, and lead advocacy efforts that support mental health issues and fight the stigma often associated with mental illness.

NAMI’s fall schedule of free community mental health trainings is now being developed. Check the chapter’s website (www.namifourcounty.org) after September 1 for details in the “Classes” section.

NAMI Four County meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the ADAMhs Board office. All meetings, classes and programs are free and open to the public.