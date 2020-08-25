Highway Patrol class graduates

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s 167th Academy Class graduated Friday after 30 weeks of intense training.

Courses completed by the 167th class included crash investigation, criminal and traffic law, detection of impaired drivers, firearms, physical fitness, self-defense, and emergency vehicle operations.

Among the graduates were Matthew Lepak of Granville, Swanton Post; Tyler Slabaugh of Carey, Swanton Post; and Ian Blackwood of Napoleon, Bowling Green Post.

The graduates’ first 70 working days will be a field-training period under the guidance of a veteran officer. The new graduates are assigned to 24 of the Patrol’s 59 posts.