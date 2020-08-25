Info sought on series of area thefts

The Fulton County Crime Stopper program is seeking help in solving multiple thefts.

On July 29, at 1556 County Road M, Swanton, a suspect or suspects broke into a barn and stole a 2011 black GMC Sierra 1500 truck, VIN 3GTP2VE35BG264810, a Stihl 10-inch commercial grade cement saw with diamond tip blade, and a Stihl 12-inch commercial grade cement saw with a diamond tip blade.

On July 30, a suspect or suspects broke into outbuildings at 15186 County Road 7, Metamora and stole a 20 gauge Remington youth rifle, and a semi-automatic rifle.

On July 30, an outbuilding and vehicle at 15609 County Road 7, Lyons, were broken into and gardening shears and gardening gloves were stolen.

Also that day, at 13680 County Road 8-2, Delta, a JVC 49-inch flat screen TV was stolen from an outbuilding.

Nearby on that day at 13620 County Road 8-2, a suspect or suspects broke into a detached garage and stole a 2016 Honda moped with a white and red seat, serial number JHAF5813GK401772.

On July 31, at 11632 County Road J, Wauseon, a suspect or suspects stole a white 2018 BMW X1, VIN WBXHT3C39J5K31455, and entered a second vehicle and stole a brown wallet, and a 9mm Beretta handgun 92FS, serial number BER164885.

On July 31, at 10370 County Road J, Delta, a wallet and photos were tossed into a driveway.

Also in the area on the same day at 10144 County Road J, suspects or a suspect broke into a pole barn and stole money, and a 2005 Honda dirt bike, white with red fenders, model CRF 50 FS, serial number JH2AE03045K518455.

At 11018 County Road J, two vehicles were broken into and a wallet and change were stolen.

On Aug. 3 at 12991 County Road 10, Delta, a black go-cart with a predator motor and small roll cage was stolen out of a detached garage.

That day at 9605 County Road M, Delta, a suspect or suspects entered a workshop that housed a van, and stole money that was located in the van.

At 12435 County Road 10, Delta, stolen was a 2500 single cab black Ram truck with an 8-foot bed and plow hitch, VIN 3C6MR5AJ5H559151.

Anyone with information concerning the crimes that could lead to the arrest and incarceration of the person(s) involved may contact the Fulton County Crime Stopper Hotline, 1-800-255-1122 toll-free day or night. The call is anonymous and confidential. Anyone providing information about these or any other felonies will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 cash.