Fulton Co. moves back to Level 2 advisory

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County moved back up to Level 2 in the Ohio Public Health Advisory update on Thursday, but new cases remain low.

The county met three of the seven indicators. The indicators met were sustained increase in outpatient visits for COVID-19 like illness, the proportion of cases not in congregate settings, and sustained increase in new cases.

The new cases indicator is met if there is an increasing trend of at least 5 consecutive days in overall cases by onset date over the last 3 weeks. That occurred in the first week of August.

Lucas County remained at Red Alert Level 3 with the Thursday update. The county met three indicators, which would normally mean Level 2, but it stays at Level 3 until it drops below the high incidence threshold of over 100 cases per 100,000 over a two-week period.

Lucas County had 102.3 cases per 100,000 people from Aug. 5 to Aug. 18. The highest was Mercer County, with 259.9.

Fulton County had 33.2 cases per 100,000 people during that time frame.

Henry and Defiance counties also increased to Level 2, joining Fulton County.

• Fulton County saw a slow increase in cases of COVID-19 in the last week, increasing from 163 on Aug. 16 to 173 Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Fulton County Health Department did not give updated numbers on Saturday or Sunday. Its last update on Friday showed 169 cases, 14 total hospitalizations, and one death. There were no new hospitalizations.

Among the cases through Friday, there were 93 females and 76 males.

Of that Friday total, there are 165 individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate, leaving 3 cases monitored by the health department.

Lucas County has had 5,904 cases and 332 deaths, as of Sunday. Multiple recently reported deaths were from earlier in the pandemic. Officials stressed that this lag is why COVID data is considered preliminary until after the pandemic has ended.

The latest information from the county shows 1-79 total cases in the Swanton zip code. Whitehouse and Monclova are also in the 1-79 range.

Wateville has had 80-158 cases, Holland has had between 238-316 total cases, while Maumee has 396-474.

Wood County had 1,230 cases and 60 deaths, Defiance County had 188 cases and four deaths, Williams 147 and three deaths, and Henry 154 cases and two deaths.

There were 114,802 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 108,735 confirmed and 6,067 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 12,800 hospitalizations and 2,878 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 3,697 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 281 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• The number of states in Ohio’s travel advisory declined with the most recent update.

Those entering Ohio after travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community, and ODH is recommending against travel to those states with high positivity. If someone must travel, ODH is recommending 14 days of self-quarantine after leaving those locations. This advisory is intended for both leisure and business travel, and should be heeded by both Ohioans and out-of-state travelers, according to officials.

The updated list on Aug. 19 includes Idaho, Nevada, Mississippi, and Florida.

• The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank will be holding a food box distribution at Swanton Public Library on Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Registration is required prior to the distribution. Register online at toledofoodbank.org or by calling the food bank at 419-242-5000 ext. 215 or 221.

It will be a drive-up non-contact distribution only.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

No new hospitalizations in county