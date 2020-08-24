Wauseon, Swantonlead in county COVID-19 cases

Two of its largest communities carry the most Fulton County coronavirus cases, and the county’s health commissioner said Friday that residents throughout the area must continue to keep up their guard.

The Fulton County Health Department’s most recent geographically broken down data, released, Aug. 13, showed 156 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2. A breakdown shows that 30% are from Wauseon’s 43567 zip code; 28% are from Swanton’s 43558 zip code; 22% are from Delta’s 43515 zip code; and a remaining 20% are from the combined zip codes of 43540 (Metamora), 43533 (Lyons), 43502 (Archbold), 43521 (Fayette), 43570 (the county portion of West Unity), and 43532 (the county portion of Liberty Center).

The health department reported that zip codes with case counts below 10 “are combined to be consistent with data reporting standards of low numbers to protect personal health information of individuals.”

Coronavirus information is updated at least monthly, sooner when a significant increase in cases appears. The percentages listed are not a comparative data point, and so can’t be quantified with other rural areas in the state.

County Health Commissioner Kim Cupp said FCHD continues to provide COVID-19 information and data for the county’s residents. “Individuals need to be discerning in their sources of information and seek valid and reliable sources,” she said.

The positive test results listed for the county are proof the virus is actively circulating among local individuals, Cupp said.

“We need to be diligent and continue to take steps to prevent the spread,” she said. “Staying home when you are ill, wearing a cloth face covering or mask, keeping six feet of separation from others, washing your hands often, and sanitizing high touch surfaces are the steps we need to take to prevent the virus from spreading.”

