Clerk of courts releases monthly report

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver recently provided the monthly report for July 2020, with July 2019 in parenthesis.

New cases filed in the legal department: Domestic, 22 (9), civil, 15 (25), criminal, 14 (4), miscellaneous, 9 (8), judgment liens, 68 (69), and appeals, 0 (1), with a total of fees collected being $16,416.16 ($20,372.16).

The title department issued a total of 2,413 (1,811) titles: New cars, 129 (125), used cars, 1,249 (980), new trucks, 70 (80), used trucks, 468 (337), vans, 19 (14), motorcycles, 94 (69), manufactured homes, 25 (13), trailers, 41 (24), travel trailers, 86 (49), motor homes, 63 (17), buses, 1 (1), off-road vehicles, 84 (51), watercraft, 54 (36), outboard motors, 11 (10), other, 19 (5), with a total of fees collected being $1,078,537.50 ($691,812.24).