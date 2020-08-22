Peters celebrate golden anniversary

Robert and Linda Peters renewed their wedding vows July 25 for their golden anniversary in the chapel at Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon. The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Kevin Clark.

The couple was escorted by their grandchildren, Megan and Jacob Sweeney. The photography, video and music was provided by Mary Ann, Alex, and Samantha Beaton.

A celebration provided by their children, Ann and Roger Sweeney, followed in the loft at the Barn Restaurant in Archbold.