Crime Stopper seeks tips on area crimes

The Fulton County Crime Stopper program is seeking help in solving multiple thefts.

On July 15, a suspect or suspects broke into a barn at 7755 State Highway 108, the site of Championship Powersports, and stole multiple vehicles. Among those reported stolen were a red 2013 Honda dirt bike, red and white 2017 Beta dirt bike, blue and white 2013 Yamaha dirt bike, a 2018 white and red Beta dirt bike, a 2020 blue and white Husqvarna dirt bike, a 2019 red Honda dirt bike, 2020 orange and white KTM dirt bike, 2017 green Kawasaki dirt bike, and a 2002 red Honda dirt bike.

More details include model and serial numbers are available at the Fulton County Ohio Sheriff Facebook page.

Also, on July 17, at 386 Cleveland in Lyons, a black utility trailer with yellow board sides was stolen. The Ohio registration is SVG8755.

Anyone with information concerning the crime that could lead to the arrest and incarceration of the person(s) involved may contact the Fulton County Crime Stopper Hotline, 1-800-255-1122 toll-free day or night. The call is anonymous and confidential. Anyone providing information about these or any other felonies will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 cash.