Wauseon woman sentenced for attempted homicide

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Amber Barnett, 19, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse and attempted reckless homicide. She permitted her vehicle to be used during a felony drug abuse offense, and attempted to recklessly cause the death of another.

She was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $1,000 fine; have no contact with the victim; stay out of bars; no possess or consume alcohol; abide by a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; complete a mental health assessment and successfully complete any recommended treatment; write letters of apology to the victims; pay restitution to the victims in the amount of $5,999.28; and serve 210 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result in seven months in prison for permitting drug abuse and 16 months in prison for attempted reckless homicide, said sentences to be served currently, for a total of 16 months in prison.

Jonathon Hageman, 32, of Swanton previously pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present. He stole two credit cards and did by force, stealth or deception trespass in a permanent or temporary habitation when any person other than an accomplice of the offender was present or likely to be present.

He was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay $325.50 in restitution to the victims; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; to held at CCNO until a bed is available at the SEARCH program; successfully complete the SEARCH program and all recommended aftercare; successfully complete Fulton County Drug Court; and serve 107 days in CCNO, with credit for time served.

Failure to comply could result in 180 days in CCNO for theft, 16 months in prison for trespass, and 10 months in prison for theft, said sentences to be served concurrently, for a total prison term of 16 months.

Jarred Penrod, 31, of Montpelier, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to possession of heroin.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; he successfully discharged from the Drug Court program; successfully complete aftercare recommended by The Renewal Center; stay out of bars; comply with an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, and obtain a GED.

Failure to comply could result in 10 months in jail.