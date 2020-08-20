Grand jury indicts 15 people

The Fulton County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Penny F. Martin, 54, of Swanton was indicted on one count of aggravated burglary. On or about July 17, 2020, she allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure and allegedly inflicted or attempted to inflict or threatened to inflict physical harm on another person.

Kyle P. Gaynor, 20, of Delta was indicted on one count of burglary. On or about July 19, 2020, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure with purpose to commit a criminal offense.

Amy S. Mathers, 45, of Delta was indicted on one count of burglary. On or about July 19, 2020, she allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure with purpose to commit a criminal offense.

Anthony M. Keough, 21, of Delta was indicted on one count of burglary. On or about July 19, 2020, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure with purpose to commit a criminal offense.

Vincent M. Petty, 27, of Stryker was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound. On or about July 17, 2020, he allegedly possessed cocaine, fentanyl, and a fentanyl-related compound.

Dennis J. Wilhelm, 67, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. On or about July 17, 2020, he allegedly transported a loaded firearm that was concealed in a motor vehicle he operated while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Deshawn N. Moore, 24, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of domestic violence. On or about July 26, 2020, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

Eric J. Makula, 28, of Delta was indicted on two counts of theft, one count of forgery, one count of attempted theft from an elderly person, and one count of theft from an elderly person. On or about June 24, 2020, he allegedly stole and forged a check, and stole a credit card and property from another person. He also allegedly attempted to steal property from an elderly person.

Jessica M. Wilson, 18, of Delta was indicted on two counts of theft, one count of forgery, one count of attempted theft from an elderly person, and one count of theft from an elderly person. On or about June 24, 2020, she allegedly stole and forged a check, and stole a credit card and property from another person. She also allegedly attempted to steal property from an elderly person.

Robert T. Mattin Jr., 26, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of assault, one count of assault on a peace officer, and one count of harassment with a bodily substance. On or about July 29, 2020, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a police officer while in the performance of his official duties and to another person.

Blake A. Richards, 23, of Bryan was indicted on one count of burglary and one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present. On or about July 31, 2020, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure when another person was present, with intent to commit a criminal offense.

Donald L. Kendall III, 35, of Bryan was indicted on one count of failure to appear on personal recognizance bond. On or about Aug. 4, 2020, he allegedly failed to appear for his pretrial conference on Aug. 4, 2020, in Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Jared L. Bauman, 35, of Napoleon was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property and one count of having weapons while under disability. On or about Aug. 7, 2020, he allegedly retained a firearm knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen. He also, not having been relieved from disability and having been previously convicted of or under indictment for two felony drug abuse offenses, allegedly possessed a firearm.

Joshua D. Todd, 31, of Toledo was indicted on one count of aggravated burglary, one count of burglary, and one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present. On or about Aug. 7, 2020, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure when another person was present, and allegedly inflicted, attempted to inflict or threatened to inflict physical harm on another person.

Kreg R. Markins, 31, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of heroin, one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, one count of trafficking in marijuana, one count of trafficking in heroin, and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound. On or about April 30, 2020, he allegedly possessed and transported or prepared for shipment marijuana, heroin, and a fentanyl-related compound for sale or distribution.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.