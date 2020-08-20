Tips sought on arson case

The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a Fulton County home in Swanton.

The Swanton Fire Department responded Aug. 11 at 5:44 p.m. to a fully-engulfed structure fire at 3163 County Road D. The home, which was being renovated at the time of the fire, was deemed a total loss, with $75,000 in damages. One firefighter was transported to a local hospital for treatment for heat exhaustion but was later released.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the State Fire Marshal’s office, the Swanton Fire Department, and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.

A fire this month at a home in the Swanton area was ruled arson. Division of State Fire Marshal