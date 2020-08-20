Delta intends to enclose Fewless Creek

A new business item with emergency provision was highlighted more than once at Monday’s Delta Village Council meeting.

The resolution centered around authorizing the village administrator to make an application to Ohio Public Works Commission and execute all required documents to assist in obtaining funds to enclose portions — or all — of Fewless Creek between Eastwood Drive and Maplewood Street.

“It already is a maintenance issue nightmare for us, but I think it’s going to continue to be a safety issue as we have people trying to cross those culverts for drives. And, especially in the winter time. If we can obtain grant money I think it’s in our best interest to try to get it,” said Village Administrator Brad Peebles on the need to address the situation.

“It is an emergency because the deadline for that application for this year is September 11.”

The resolution was later approved with the aforementioned emergency provision, making it final on its first reading.

Also in his report, he noted the demolition of the long vacant Rieger property on Providence Street. The Rieger’s had it taken down by hiring Klumm Bros. out of Holland for the job.

He then addressed the progress on finding a site to hold a public hearing in regards to potential traffic pattern modifications to Monroe Street. They were recently told ‘no’ by Pike-Delta-York Local School District, as they currently are not allowing use of its facilities because of COVID-19 concerns.

Peebles is reaching out to Delta American Legion Post 373 to possibly use their building. At this point, however, he hasn’t been able to successfully make contact with the proper people — those in charge of scheduling events there.

The tentative date for the hearing is Sunday, Sept. 27.

With Labor Day right around the corner, Council is adjusting its upcoming meeting schedule. They have added a meeting on Monday, Aug. 31 to lessen the amount of time between meetings.

Because of the holiday, their next regularly scheduled meeting had been Sept. 14. Now, the next two meetings are set for Aug. 31 and Sept. 21.

There will also be a Village Services meeting directly following the Aug. 31 congregation.

One item of old business was approved. Council passed an ordinance authorizing the village administrator to execute amendment to contract 2017-67 with the Fulton County Commissioners for the treatment of leachate from the former county landfill.

In new business, members passed a pair of first reading ordinances pertaining to the increase of water rates and sanitary rates for the Village. If given final approval, there would be 2% increases to the usuage rate each year for five years beginning in 2021.

Information provided by the village showed when the increases were complete, Delta’s rate per 1,000 gallons would be slightly more than Swanton and Fulton County, slightly less than Wauseon and much less than Liberty Center

Council then approved three resolutions by emergency, the latter of which concerned the potential enclosure of Fewless Creek.

The first was a resolution providing for the distribution and management of funds for local subdivisions under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act. It was made final on its first reading.

The second resolution was to establish a new fund for the purpose of expending new federal dollars sent to the Village for COVID-19 relief. This was also sent through on its first reading.

A longtime Delta resident came to the meeting to commend a Village official for his work in public service.

Barb Sample, a resident living on Wood Street for 44 years, has had numerous issues with sewer gas and water leaking into her basement.

She said she first had trouble even getting someone from the wastewater department to listen to her complaint, then receiving proper service for the issue. That was until she dealt with Cameron Breeding, current employee of the department.

“Over the years, with different people, I’ve had some terrible experiences with people from wastewater… until this young man,” Sample said, gesturing to Breeding who was also in attendance.

Breeding took care of the problem on more than one occasion, each time treating Sample with generosity. Unlike those who helped her in the past, he apologized to her for having to deal with the inconvenience.

“He shows true leadership qualities and he’s a very polite young man. And, he’s a great employee for this town,” said Sample of Breeding.

A view of Fewless Creek as it runs along the east side of Taylor Street in Delta. At Monday’s council meeting, village officials approved a resolution for the purpose of seeking funds from the Ohio Public Works Commission to enclose some or all of Fewless Creek between Eastwood Drive and Maplewood Street. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Fewless-Creek-pic.jpg A view of Fewless Creek as it runs along the east side of Taylor Street in Delta. At Monday’s council meeting, village officials approved a resolution for the purpose of seeking funds from the Ohio Public Works Commission to enclose some or all of Fewless Creek between Eastwood Drive and Maplewood Street. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Longtime Delta resident Barb Sample commended wastewater department employee Cameron Breeding for his service to her at Monday’s Village Council Meeting. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Sample-to-Council.jpg Longtime Delta resident Barb Sample commended wastewater department employee Cameron Breeding for his service to her at Monday’s Village Council Meeting. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Safety a concern