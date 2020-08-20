Alzheimer’s Association to hold virtual educational program

TOLEDO — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting several virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.

These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as legal/financial issues families face, what to expect in the different stages of the disease, and how to have difficult conversations. The programs are helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned and the community member looking for more education.

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900.

Thursday – Living with Alzheimer’s – Early Stage for Caregivers – Part 3 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 – Living With Alzheimer’s – Late Stage for Caregivers Part 2 11 a.m.

Aug. 24 – Activities at Home 2pm

Aug. 25 – Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior 11 a.m.

Aug. 25 – Effective Communication Strategies 2 p.m.

Aug. 25 – 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 27 – Dementia Conversations 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 – Dementia Conversations 4:30 p.m.

Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.