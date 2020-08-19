DeWine gives high school sports OK

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday cleared the way for all fall high school sports. He announced the state would be issuing an order soon, allowing football, soccer, and field hockey to join the other fall sports in starting their seasons.

“I hope that the desire to have a season will inspire our young people, our student athletes, 24/7 to be as careful as they can,” said the governor.

There will be no spectators other than family members or individuals very close to the student athletes, he said. DeWine said the focus is on young people being able to play but it is also important to have someone there to watch them.

DeWine said that the order provides the best guidance that can be provided by health experts on how to move forward safely attempting to hold contact sporting events in the era of COVID-19, saying the caveat always is “it depends on how it is executed.”

He said any decision on playing sports cannot be made in a vacuum.

“We know, first of all, that, just as going back to school in person does increase the risk of spread. We know that sports do, particularly contact sports,” DeWine said. “Further, we know that … the more spread there is in a community, the more spread there’s going to be in the school, and the higher risk there’s going to be to the students, and certainly to the athletes, as well.

On the other hand, he said, they know the importance of sports.

“Sports matters and makes a difference. Sports provides … discipline, brings order, structure in the lives of student-athletes, and certainly brings joy to those athletes and certainly to their families, as well,” he said.

The order also applies to any organized sports in the state.

• No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Fulton on Tuesday, and the total number of cases was 165 Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There have been 12 new cases in the last week.

There have been no additional hospitalizations, with the total remaining at 14. There has been one death in the county due to the COVID-19.

Among the cases through Tuesday were 91 females and 74 males.

The latest number of individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate is 148, according to the health department.

Lucas County had 5,783 cases and 331 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 178 cases and four deaths, Williams County 143 cases and three deaths, and Henry County 135 cases and two deaths.

There have been 109,923 cases overall in Ohio, with 104,105 confirmed and 5,818 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 12,436 hospitalizations and 2,593 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

The age range of cases in Ohio is less than one year to 109 years old.

There are 3,592 confirmed deaths statewide, with 279 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

Connar Penrod of Wauseon picks up yards in a game against Swanton last season. Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that all high school sports can move forward with guidelines to be released.