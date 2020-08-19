Courageous Community Services holding raffle

Courageous Community Services (CCS), which provides educational and inclusive recreational opportunities for individuals with disabilities and their families, has launced a raffle where ticketholders are eligible to win a weekend stay at the Cannaley Treehouse Village, one of the newest outdoor spaces developed by Metroparks Toledo.

Raffle winners will spend a weekend in the ADA-accessible treehouse at the highly sought-after treehouse village. The four available weekends will take place this year and the dates are Sept. 18-20, Oct. 23-25, Nov. 13-15, and Dec. 11-13. Tickets are $25 each or five for $100 and can be purchased now at www.givebox.com/ccsohio

Courageous Community Services, like many other small non-profits, has been negatively impacted by the current pandemic. Proceeds from the raffle will directly support the organization and their community members in the Northwest Ohio region.

“Courageous Community Services is excited to be able to offer this opportunity,” said Executive Director Laura Kuhlenbeck. “I want to thank Metroparks Toledo for working with CCS to help make this possible, as the Cannaley Treehouse Village is a peaceful getaway for individuals during this unprecedented time.”

The raffle closes at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26. The first winner will be chosen in a random drawing at that time. For more information about the raffle and Courageous Community Services, please visit www.ccsohio.org.