Authorities investigate June thefts

The Fulton County Crime Stopper program is asking for help from residents in solving recent crimes. Authorities are investigating multiple thefts in Fulton County.

On June 26, at 12386 County Road 7-1, Delta, two vehicles were entered and car keys, money and a flashlight were stolen. At 12445 County Road 7-1 a Ruger 10/22 rifle with raised sight and a 4×12 scope was stolen from an unattached garage.

On the same day, two pole barns were broken into at 5560 County Road N, Delta. Stolen were a Remington rifle with a wood stock and small scope, along with money from a vehicle.

Down the road at 5025 County Road N, an Element 50-inch LED TV was stolen from a barn the same day.

Anyone with information concerning the crime that could lead to the arrest and incarceration of the person(s) involved may contact the Fulton County Crime Stopper Hotline, 1-800-255-1122 toll-free day or night. The call is anonymous and confidential. Anyone providing information about these or any other felonies will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 cash.