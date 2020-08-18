Common Pleas Court

Hailey Beck, Fayette, vs. Blake A. Richards, Bryan, domestic violence.

Melissa A. Dean, Fayette, vs. Nicholas W. Dean, Defiance, dissolution of marriage without children.

Jesse J. Navarro, Delta, vs. Dawn M. Navarro, Swanton, dissolution of marriage with children.

Mary J. Grimsley, Swanton, vs. William G. Grimsley, Delta, termination of marriage without children.

Christopher P. Meeker, Fayette, vs. Tonya L. Meeker, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage without children.

Anna M. Janik, Fayette, vs. Arion S. Smith, Adrian, Mich., other civil.

Efrain Caracheo, Adrian, Mich., vs. Foundation Steel LLC, Swanton, worker’s compensation.

Elizabeth A. Higley, no address, vs. Shaun M. Higley, Fayette, non-support of dependents.

Jessica Davis, Lyons, vs. Michael Davis, Lyons, termination of marriage with children.

Aubrie Abbott, Delta, vs. Raquel Bonsall, Hudson, Mich., dissolution of marriage without children.

Marriage Licenses

Ruben Ruiz Albino, 26, Wauseon, machine operator, and Eimy M. Pena Camacho, 23, Wauseon, packing associate.

Gerrett A. Rieger, 37, Reddick, Fla., mechanic, and Samantha A. Griner, 31, Reddick, Fla., homemaker.

Thomas R. Nowowiejski, 32, Metamora, carpenter, and Alana Arvelo, 33, Metamora, case coordinator.

Justin P. Myers, 25, Swanton, farmer, and Brittany N. VanDeilen, 25, Swanton, radiologic technologist.

Jaz W. Bluhm, 27, Defiance, teacher, and Samantha R. Norman, 24, Wauseon, teacher.

Robert B. Kilgour, 54, Swanton, parts specialist, and Monica L. Lytle, 46, Swanton, health care aid.

Lowell E. Kulp, 79, Archbold, retired, and Judith B. Kulp, 76, Archbold, retired.

Real Estate Transfers

Christine M. Cassavar to Roger Jr. and Kyla Haley, 3101 County Road 1, Swanton, $112,000.

Taylor M. Burkett to Sheila Sattler, 14212 County Road M, Wauseon, $92,500.

Charles J. and Kristen M. Weber to Tyson P. and Jenna M. Andrews, 1232 Apache Drive, Wauseon, $370,000.

Tyson P. and Jenna M. Andrews to Zane T. and Alexa M. Miller, 1165 Apache Drive, Wauseon, $248,500.

Kathy S. Bachelder to Brandon and Sara Mersing, 14041 County Road 10-3, Lyons, $120,000.

Nathan Betley to Jody A. Fields, trustee, 634 Cherry St., Wauseon, $106,500.

Orlo E. an Judith A. Wiles, trustees, to Boger Farms Inc., County Road 8, Delta, $409,698.

Jason P. and Jessica L. Wyse, trustees, to Raymond T. and Lauren E. Martinez, 810 E. Linfoot St., Wauseon, $240,000.

Charles Vonseggern to Devon and Kathryn M. Johnson, 9842 County Road C, Delta, $320,000.

Cheryl A. Shepard to Jonathon L. Lantz and Victoria M. Suffel, 439 Clover Lane, Archbold, $164,500.

Paul D. Shull Ltd. to Gerald W. Winters, 913 Ottokee St., Wauseon, $65,000.

John D. Hecock and Betsy Harben to John D. Hecock, 1115 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon, $45,468.

Marion P. and Berdena Evers to Jeffery and Joy Wilson, 11146 County Road 16, Wauseon, $180,000.

Jane C. Bruner to Alexis King, 2177 County Road 21, Archbold, $167,500.

Winameg Custom Homes Inc. to Ellen K. Whitman, 2046 Redbud Lane, Delta, $6,000.

Samantha Zappone to Jeremiah S. and Tabitha M. Sandiford, 232 Lincoln St., Swanton, $149,900.

Timothy A. Creek and P Mazur-Creek to Michael D. Decapita and Sarah Maxwell, 214 Degroff Ave., Archbold, $159,900.

Suzanne K. Schrock to Patrick and Kathy Sauder, 282 Maple Ave., Pettisville, $125,000.

Patricia A. Coulon to Christopher J. Coulon, 103 Schlatter St., Archbold, $100,000.