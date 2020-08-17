Fulton Co. drops to Level 1 Public Health Advisory

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County dropped to Level 1 in the Ohio Public Health Advisory update on Thursday.

The county met just one of the seven indicators. The indicator met was the proportion of cases not in congregate settings.

Lucas County remained at Red Alert Level 3 with the Thursday update. The county met two indicators, which would normally mean Level 2, but it stays at Level 3 until it drops below the high incidence threshold of over 100 cases per 100,000 over a two-week period.

Lucas County had the fifth highest case rate in the state. The county had 159.9 cases per 100,000 people from July 29 to Aug. 11. The highest was Mercer County, with 298.7.

Fulton County had just 28.5 cases per 100,000 people during that time frame.

Henry, Defiance, and Williams counties dropped to Level 1, joining Fulton County.

Around the state, Brown, Clermont, and Muskingum counties increased to Level 3. Allen and Medina counties dropped from Level 3 to Level 2.

• Fulton County saw a slow increase in cases of COVID-19 in the last week, increasing from 148 on Aug. 9 to 163 Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Fulton County Health Department did not give updated numbers on Saturday or Sunday. Its last update on Friday showed 160 cases, 14 total hospitalizations, and one death. There were no new hospitalizations.

Among the cases through Friday, there were 88 females and 72 males.

Of that Friday total, there are 148 individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate, leaving 12 cases monitored by the health department.

Lucas County has had 5,704 cases and 329 deaths, as of Sunday. Multiple recently reported deaths were from earlier in the pandemic. Officials stressed that this lag is why COVID data is considered preliminary until after the pandemic has ended.

The latest information from the county shows 1-73 total cases in the Swanton zip code. Whitehouse, Monclova, and Waterville are also in the 1-73 range.

Holland has had between 220-292 total cases, while Maumee has 366-438.

Wood County had 1,146 cases and 58 deaths, Defiance County had 169 cases and four deaths, Williams 141 and three deaths, and Henry 128 cases and two deaths.

There were 108,287 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 102,577 confirmed and 5,710 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 12,236 hospitalizations and 2,771 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 3,548 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 278 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• The states in Ohio’s travel advisory were mostly unchanged with the most recent update.

Those entering Ohio after travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community, and ODH is recommending against travel to those states with high positivity. If someone must travel, ODH is recommending 14 days of self-quarantine after leaving those locations. This advisory is intended for both leisure and business travel, and should be heeded by both Ohioans and out-of-state travelers, according to officials.

The updated list on Aug. 12 added Texas, while Arizona dropped off. Other states on the list included Mississippi, Alabama, Nevada, Florida, and Idaho.

• The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank will be holding a food box distribution at Swanton Public Library on Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Registration is required prior to the distribution. Register online at toledofoodbank.org or by calling the food bank at 419-242-5000 ext. 215 or 221.

It will be a drive-up non-contact distribution only.

