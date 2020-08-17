Gypsy moth program deadline Sept. 1

The Ohio Department of Agriculture reminds property owners that the deadline to apply for the Gypsy Moth Suppression Program is Sept. 1.

The Suppression Program is a voluntary program located in the general infested areas of northeastern Ohio. After the treatment survey application is received, a site evaluation will be conducted by ODA field staff to determine if the area meets spray site criteria. Spray treatments will not eradicate the gypsy moth, but treatments will be applied to reduce the impact of the pest on trees and residents of infested areas.

The gypsy moth is a non-native invasive species that feeds on the leaves of more than 300 different trees and shrubs, and is especially fond of oak. A healthy tree can usually withstand only two years of defoliation before it is permanently damaged or dies.

For more information, including maps of the gypsy moth quarantine area and information on the different treatment materials, visit https://agri.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/oda/divisions/plant-health/gypsy-moth-program/.