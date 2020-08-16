Energy assistance program available

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission are helping income-eligible Ohioans maintain their utility service through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program.

The program helps eligible Ohioans pay an electric bill, purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, or pay for central air conditioning repairs. This year, the program will run from July 1 until Sept. 30, 2020.

The Summer Crisis Program assists income-eligible households with a household member (60 years or older), or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health. Examples of conditions can include lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, asthma, etc.

This year, households that were diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, or are trying to establish new service on their electric bill are also eligible for assistance.

Also new this year, Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus Program (PIPP) who meet the above criteria may be eligible for assistance towards their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs, or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.

Eligible households can receive up to $500 if they are a customer of a regulated utility, or $800 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. The assistance is applied to either their utility bill, or to purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, or pay for central air conditioning repairs. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four the annual income must be at or below $45,850.00.

Ohioans can visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to start their application prior to their required appointment. Appointments can be held over the phone or in person. To schedule an appointment call, 419-219-4641 or visit our website at www.nocac.org/emergency-services.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program locally and what is needed to apply, contact Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission at 419-337-8601. Additional information can be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or by calling (800) 282-0880.