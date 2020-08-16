Museum’s ‘Great Road Rally’ slated Sept. 5

Do you like puzzles and scavenger hunts? Looking for something fun and safe to do over Labor Day weekend? Grab your friends Sept. 5 and join the Museum of Fulton County at its newest event, The Great Fulton County Road Rally, at 2 p.m.

Compete against other teams to solve clues that lead to an adventure across Fulton County while participants try to track down a World War II-era spy.

The Great Fulton County Road Rally will last between three and four hours, and a team of four people in each vehicle is recommended. The cost for this interactive event is $20 per person, and includes a boxed Pettisville Meats barbecue chicken dinner.

For those who are not puzzle-solvers but looking for a convenient meal, the boxed barbecue dinner will be available for $10 from 5-6 p.m. Prepaid reservations are required by Aug. 28.