4-H club wins county projects

The Goats and “Udder” Things 4-H Club in Fulton County recently held its first in-person meeting since the coronavirus pandemic surfaced.

The meeting took place at the club advisor’s home while following 4-H social distancing guidelines. Members discussed how the Junior Fair is going to look this year.

Following the meeting the club held its quality assurance program. For Blue Ribbon Raisers, members needed to register how many animals are being brought to this year’s fair; the deadline to register was Aug. 1. Since no still projects are being delayed, Junior Fair exhibitors were asked to take a photo with their projects so they can be placed in an online showcase. The submission deadline was Aug. 2.

Book projects were judged the week of July 13, and there were many honorable mentions: Hailey Harmon for Cake Decorating Jr.; Abby Rutz for Focus on Photography; Levi Short for Not Just Knots; Matt Frisch for Grill Master; and Hannah Lazenby for You Can Quilt!

County winners included: Arika Zeiter for Scrapbooking Sr. and Quilting the Best; Derek Zeiter for Not Just Knots; Aaron Miller for Beyond the Grill; Ruby Hefferman for Let’s Bake Quick Breads; Alli Corbin for Star Spangled Food; Laine Shinaberry for Designed by Me; Hailey Harmon for Sew Fun; and Nicholas Wacha for Beekeeping.

Submitted by Arielle Bernal, News Reporter